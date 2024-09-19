Slow Running Vs Brisk Walking: Which Is Better For Your Health?

There are numerous health advantages to both running and walking. The ideal choice for you will rely on your mobility, personal preferences, and health objectives. Both brisk walking and slow running are well-liked options for cardiovascular exercise, and each has advantages of its own. Individuals can select the best option for their fitness goals by being aware of these differences.

Brisk Walking

It is described as walking at a speed of three to four miles per hour, which raises your heart rate while allowing you to converse. Due to its low impact nature, this exercise is suitable for a variety of individuals, including those who are inexperienced with fitness or have joint problems. The fact that brisk walking has a lower risk of injury than running is one of its main benefits. Because it doesn't put as much strain on the joints, it's a safe choice for continuing an active lifestyle.

Walking at a fast pace has many health benefits. Frequent walks at a fast pace can help control weight, lower blood pressure, and strengthen the heart. Regular walking may also improve mental health by easing the signs and symptoms of anxiety and depression, according to studies. Moreover, it is simple to incorporate into daily routines, like walking instead of using an elevator or taking a break for a meal.

Slow Running

It offers a unique set of benefits and is defined as running at a comfortable pace, typically between five and six miles per hour. It is a good option for weight loss or boosting fitness because it tends to burn more calories than brisk walking. Slow running can help increase overall cardiovascular fitness more quickly and helps to develop muscle strength and endurance, especially in the lower body.

Moreover, the risk of injury is higher with slow running, especially for newbies. Common problems include knee pain and shin splints, which can happen if one doesn't maintain proper form or increases intensity too quickly.

In summary, the optimal option relies on personal fitness levels, preferences, and goals; neither brisk walking nor slow running are inherently superior. Brisk walking is an excellent gentle, long-term exercise option for those who want to walk briskly. On the other hand, slow running might be more beneficial if you want a more strenuous workout and are able to handle the associated risks. The best workout is ultimately the one you enjoy and can commit to over time.



(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)