Spicy Korean Tofu: A Flavorful Recipe You Can’t Resist

Korean cuisine is celebrated for its bold flavors and vibrant dishes, and spicy tofu is a standout option that combines protein-packed tofu with savory and spicy seasonings. This delicious spicy Korean tofu recipe is not only easy to prepare but also a fantastic addition to your meal rotation, whether you're a tofu lover or just exploring new flavors.

Ingredients

- For the Tofu:

- 400g firm tofu, drained and pressed

- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

- 1 tablespoon sesame oil

- For the Spicy Sauce:

- 3 tablespoons gochujang (Korean red chili paste)

- 2 tablespoons soy sauce

- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

- 1 tablespoon sugar or honey

- 1 teaspoon minced garlic

- 1 teaspoon minced ginger

- 1 tablespoon water (to adjust consistency)

- For Garnish:

- Chopped green onions

- Sesame seeds

- Optional: Sliced red chili for extra heat

Instructions

1. Prepare the Tofu:

Start by cutting the pressed tofu into cubes, about 1-inch thick. Heat the vegetable oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tofu cubes and pan-fry for about 4-5 minutes on each side until they are golden and crispy. Once done, remove the tofu from the skillet and set aside.

2. Make the Spicy Sauce:

In a bowl, combine the gochujang, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar or honey, minced garlic, minced ginger, and water. Mix well until all ingredients are incorporated and the sauce is smooth.

3. Combine Tofu and Sauce:

In the same skillet, reduce the heat to medium and add the sesame oil. Pour in the spicy sauce and let it simmer for about 1-2 minutes. Add the fried tofu cubes back into the skillet, gently tossing them in the sauce until they are well-coated and heated through.

4. Garnish and Serve:

Transfer the spicy tofu to a serving dish. Garnish with chopped green onions, sesame seeds, and sliced red chili if desired. Serve hot with steamed rice, and enjoy this flavorful dish!

This spicy Korean tofu recipe is a delightful way to enjoy tofu with a punch of flavor. It’s not only a fantastic vegan option but also a dish that can be enjoyed by everyone. Perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a flavorful meal prep option, this dish brings the essence of Korean cuisine right to your table.