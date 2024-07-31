Starving Guests Order Pizza And Wings, Bride Furious - How A Wedding Buffet Turned Into A Disaster

A man described on Reddit how he attended a friend's wedding and how ordering pizza can result in chaos. On July 20, 2024, the wedding took place with roughly 70 guests in presence. He attended the wedding with his wife, and everyone seemed to be having a good time at the beginning. But then things changed when the buffet started. The food looked good but it was soon obvious that there wasn't enough for everyone. The couple's immediate family members received first service and even second helpings while the other guests waited. When it was time for the friend's table, there were no more refills and all the food had been consumed. The man and his wife were still hungry despite having leftovers.

Given the circumstances, the couple and a few other guests chose to make a quick order for food delivery from a nearest pizza place. They placed an order for some chicken wings and four large pizzas. Drama started when several guests questioned the bride's side about the presence of pizza on the menu. Later, the groom came up to the man and told him that his bride wasn't happy with the food order.The bride was staring at them as the groom turned back to her. As they didn't want to starve, the guy and his wife were left wondering what else they should have done.

The wedding guest updated his post to say that the bride's family decided to throw an after-wedding party to make up for the food disaster. They declared that everyone who attended the wedding would be invited after giving it some thought. A lighthearted element was added to the proceedings when the family promised to feed "an army" and amusingly chose to serve "50 large pizzas from the same joint" he had ordered from. A potentially unpleasant event was transformed into a memorable one by the amusing conclusion, which demonstrated the family's attempts to make apologies and get everyone back together.