Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2812433https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/sunday-special-surprise-your-partner-with-bed-tea-and-7-deliciously-easy-snacks-2812433.html
NewsLifestyle
SUNDAY BREAKFAST IDEAS

Sunday Special: Surprise Your Partner With Bed Tea And 7 Deliciously Easy Snacks

Surprise your partner with a cozy Sunday breakfast in bed, featuring a warm cup of tea and these easy-to-make, delicious snacks to brighten their morning. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 08:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sunday Special: Surprise Your Partner With Bed Tea And 7 Deliciously Easy Snacks Pic Credit: Freepik

Sunday mornings are perfect for slowing down and sharing a cozy moment with your loved one. Surprise your partner with a warm cup of tea and some delightful, easy-to-make snacks that’ll make their morning extra special. Here are seven quick recipes to try that pair perfectly with a refreshing cup of bed tea. 

1. Classic Bed Tea 

Start with a comforting cup of tea to kick off your Sunday morning surprise. 

Ingredients: 

1 cup water 

1 teaspoon tea leaves (or 1 tea bag) 

1-2 teaspoons sugar (to taste) 

1/4 cup milk 

1-2 cardamom pods (optional) 

Instructions: 

Boil water in a small saucepan. Add tea leaves or a tea bag, allowing it to steep for 1-2 minutes. 

Add sugar and cardamom, then simmer for another minute. 

Pour in milk, and let it boil until the tea turns a rich brown. 

Strain and serve. 

2. Cheese-Stuffed Omelette Rolls 

A twist on the classic omelet, these rolls are cheesy, savory, and ideal for a breakfast surprise. 

Ingredients: 

2 eggs 

1/4 cup grated cheese 

Salt and pepper to taste 

1 tablespoon finely chopped onions and bell peppers 

Butter for frying 

Instructions: 

Whisk eggs with salt, pepper, onions, and peppers. 

Heat butter in a pan, pour in the eggs, and cook until nearly set. 

Sprinkle cheese in the center and roll the omelet carefully. 

Slice into bite-sized pieces and serve warm. 

3. Masala French Toast 

Give the classic French toast an Indian twist with spices and fresh veggies. 

Ingredients: 

4 slices of bread 

2 eggs 

1/4 cup milk 

1 small onion, finely chopped 

Salt, pepper, and red chili powder to taste 

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped 

Butter or oil for frying 

Instructions: 

In a bowl, beat eggs with milk, spices, and chopped onions. 

Dip each slice of bread in the mixture, coating both sides. 

Heat butter in a pan, cook each slice until golden and crispy. Garnish with coriander. 

4. Veggie Cheese Toast 

Quick and full of flavor, this cheesy toast is easy to make and a delight to eat. 

Ingredients: 

4 slices of bread 

1/2 cup shredded cheese 

1/4 cup finely chopped bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes 

A pinch of salt and black pepper 

Fresh herbs like parsley or basil (optional) 

Instructions: 

Mix cheese and chopped veggies in a bowl, season with salt and pepper. 

Spread the mixture on each bread slice and toast in a pan until cheese melts. 

Garnish with herbs and serve. 

5. Mini Pancakes with Fruit and Honey 

A mini version of everyone’s favorite pancakes, perfect for a breakfast treat. 

Ingredients: 

1/2 cup pancake mix 

1/4 cup milk 

Fresh fruit (berries, banana slices) 

Honey for drizzling 

Instructions: 

Prepare pancake batter according to instructions, adjusting to make mini-sized pancakes. 

Cook each mini pancake until golden on both sides. 

Stack them, add fresh fruit on top, and drizzle with honey. 

6. Vegetable Stuffed Paratha 

A comforting, filling option that’s easy to make and bursting with flavor. 

Ingredients: 

1 cup whole wheat flour 

1/4 cup grated carrots and chopped spinach 

Salt, cumin powder, and chili powder to taste 

Water as needed 

Ghee or butter for cooking 

Instructions: 

Mix flour with veggies and spices, adding water to make a soft dough. 

Roll out small portions of dough into parathas and cook each on a heated pan with ghee. 

Serve hot with yogurt or chutney. 

7. Fruit and Yogurt Parfait 

A light, refreshing choice that’s both healthy and easy to prepare. 

Ingredients: 

1/2 cup Greek or plain yogurt 

1/4 cup granola 

1/2 cup mixed fruit (berries, bananas) 

Honey for sweetness 

Instructions: 

In a glass, layer yogurt, granola, and fruit. 

Repeat layers as needed, then drizzle with honey for added sweetness. 

Easy Presentation Tips 

To make this surprise extra special, consider these finishing touches: 

Add a Flower: Place a flower or a few petals on the tray for a romantic touch. 

Personalized Note: A short, heartfelt message can make the surprise even more memorable. 

Serve on Pretty Plates and Cups: Presenting these snacks in nice dishware adds a touch of elegance. 

With these easy recipes, you’re ready to surprise your partner with a relaxing and delicious Sunday morning. A little effort can turn this weekend into a cherished memory full of warmth and flavor. Enjoy your time together! 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
DNA Video
DNA: What is the ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Yamuna Cleanup or Political Stunt? Delhi’s Toxic River
DNA Video
DNA: The ‘Kasab’ of Kashmir Emerges: Brutality Resurfaces
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
NEWS ON ONE CLICK