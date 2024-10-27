Sunday Special: Surprise Your Partner With Bed Tea And 7 Deliciously Easy Snacks
Surprise your partner with a cozy Sunday breakfast in bed, featuring a warm cup of tea and these easy-to-make, delicious snacks to brighten their morning.
Trending Photos
Sunday mornings are perfect for slowing down and sharing a cozy moment with your loved one. Surprise your partner with a warm cup of tea and some delightful, easy-to-make snacks that’ll make their morning extra special. Here are seven quick recipes to try that pair perfectly with a refreshing cup of bed tea.
1. Classic Bed Tea
Start with a comforting cup of tea to kick off your Sunday morning surprise.
Ingredients:
1 cup water
1 teaspoon tea leaves (or 1 tea bag)
1-2 teaspoons sugar (to taste)
1/4 cup milk
1-2 cardamom pods (optional)
Instructions:
Boil water in a small saucepan. Add tea leaves or a tea bag, allowing it to steep for 1-2 minutes.
Add sugar and cardamom, then simmer for another minute.
Pour in milk, and let it boil until the tea turns a rich brown.
Strain and serve.
2. Cheese-Stuffed Omelette Rolls
A twist on the classic omelet, these rolls are cheesy, savory, and ideal for a breakfast surprise.
Ingredients:
2 eggs
1/4 cup grated cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon finely chopped onions and bell peppers
Butter for frying
Instructions:
Whisk eggs with salt, pepper, onions, and peppers.
Heat butter in a pan, pour in the eggs, and cook until nearly set.
Sprinkle cheese in the center and roll the omelet carefully.
Slice into bite-sized pieces and serve warm.
3. Masala French Toast
Give the classic French toast an Indian twist with spices and fresh veggies.
Ingredients:
4 slices of bread
2 eggs
1/4 cup milk
1 small onion, finely chopped
Salt, pepper, and red chili powder to taste
Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
Butter or oil for frying
Instructions:
In a bowl, beat eggs with milk, spices, and chopped onions.
Dip each slice of bread in the mixture, coating both sides.
Heat butter in a pan, cook each slice until golden and crispy. Garnish with coriander.
4. Veggie Cheese Toast
Quick and full of flavor, this cheesy toast is easy to make and a delight to eat.
Ingredients:
4 slices of bread
1/2 cup shredded cheese
1/4 cup finely chopped bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
A pinch of salt and black pepper
Fresh herbs like parsley or basil (optional)
Instructions:
Mix cheese and chopped veggies in a bowl, season with salt and pepper.
Spread the mixture on each bread slice and toast in a pan until cheese melts.
Garnish with herbs and serve.
5. Mini Pancakes with Fruit and Honey
A mini version of everyone’s favorite pancakes, perfect for a breakfast treat.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup pancake mix
1/4 cup milk
Fresh fruit (berries, banana slices)
Honey for drizzling
Instructions:
Prepare pancake batter according to instructions, adjusting to make mini-sized pancakes.
Cook each mini pancake until golden on both sides.
Stack them, add fresh fruit on top, and drizzle with honey.
6. Vegetable Stuffed Paratha
A comforting, filling option that’s easy to make and bursting with flavor.
Ingredients:
1 cup whole wheat flour
1/4 cup grated carrots and chopped spinach
Salt, cumin powder, and chili powder to taste
Water as needed
Ghee or butter for cooking
Instructions:
Mix flour with veggies and spices, adding water to make a soft dough.
Roll out small portions of dough into parathas and cook each on a heated pan with ghee.
Serve hot with yogurt or chutney.
7. Fruit and Yogurt Parfait
A light, refreshing choice that’s both healthy and easy to prepare.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup Greek or plain yogurt
1/4 cup granola
1/2 cup mixed fruit (berries, bananas)
Honey for sweetness
Instructions:
In a glass, layer yogurt, granola, and fruit.
Repeat layers as needed, then drizzle with honey for added sweetness.
Easy Presentation Tips
To make this surprise extra special, consider these finishing touches:
Add a Flower: Place a flower or a few petals on the tray for a romantic touch.
Personalized Note: A short, heartfelt message can make the surprise even more memorable.
Serve on Pretty Plates and Cups: Presenting these snacks in nice dishware adds a touch of elegance.
With these easy recipes, you’re ready to surprise your partner with a relaxing and delicious Sunday morning. A little effort can turn this weekend into a cherished memory full of warmth and flavor. Enjoy your time together!
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv