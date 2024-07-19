Tips To Get Rid Of Acne Really Quickly

Waking up with a red pimple on your face on your special day is like a short horror story - one that many women often play out.

Common triggers are eating habits, such as consuming too much milk or sugar. Another factor could be following your winter skin care routine at other times of the year or using facial oils as part of your skin care regimen. Other factors can include hormonal fluctuations during menstruation, which cause premenstrual acne flare-ups and skin irritation from picking or dealing with pimples.

Identify these triggers so you can take the necessary steps to avoid the unwanted surprise of a big red pimple next time.



If you already have a pimple on your face that you want to get rid of quickly, here are some dermatologist-approved things you can do:



Spot correctors

You can also use a spot corrector as a treatment.



"There are many patches on the market. They mostly contain combinations of salicylic acid, zinc and sulfur. I have tried a few myself and they have given excellent results.



Antiseptic cream mixed with a medium-strength steroid

In an extreme emergency, mix an antiseptic cream like Soframycin, with a medium strength steroid like Betnovate.

"Mix the two and apply to the pimple. An antiseptic cream will work on the pus, but a medium strength steroid will focus on the inflammation, it should not be used for more than 2-3 days. "Use it very sparingly. , only in an emergency. Never use it for more than 2-3 days and avoid repeated use.



Salicylic Acid

Because of its effectiveness, salicylic acid is the main ingredient in most anti-acne products. You can use the serum to lighten acne.

"A salicylic acid serum can be used twice a week to gently exfoliate and reduce facial comedones,"

Benzoyl Peroxide

Benzoyl Peroxide is a highly effective ingredient that kills acne bacteria, sloughs off dead skin cells and reduces inflammation. . . It works especially well on pimples.

These tips may come in handy from time to time. However, in case of regular acne problems, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist, who will identify the root cause and recommend the appropriate treatment..