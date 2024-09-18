Try These Super Easy Korean Recipes Under 15 Minutes

Korean food is well known for its distinct textures, strong flavors, and vivid hues. These quick and simple Korean recipes may be prepared in about 15 minutes, making them ideal for a busy day or an unexpected dinner, regardless of your preference for salty, spicy, or sweet dishes. Let's start eating these mouthwatering Korean foods.

Kimchi Fried Rice (Kimchi Bokkeumbap)

This beloved Korean comfort food is incredibly simple to make; all you need is leftover rice, kimchi, and a few simple ingredients. Toss the rice with the chopped kimchi, garlic, and sesame oil; top with a fried egg and sesame seeds for extra flavor. It's the perfect quick meal packed with tangy, spicy goodness.

Egg Drop Soup (Gyeran-guk)

This straightforward Korean egg drop soup is comforting and easy to make. Boil water or broth, add soy sauce, and a pinch of salt. Then, slowly pour in whisked eggs while stirring the soup to create silky egg ribbons. Garnish

Spicy Cucumber Salad (Oi Muchim)

This crisp side dish gives any meal a welcome crunch. Cucumbers should be thinly sliced, salted, and left to rest for a few minutes. After draining the water, combine the cucumbers with the soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, and red chili flakes. This zesty, spicy salad goes very well with grilled meats or rice.

Bibim Guksu (Spicy Cold Noodles)

A cool and refreshing noodle dish ideal for summer is bibim guksu. After cooking, drain well under cold water, then combine with a hot sauce consisting of vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, and gochujang (Korean chili paste). For a light yet tasty lunch, top with boiled egg, carrots, and cucumbers.

Tteokbokki (Spicy Rice Cakes)

Popular Korean street cuisine tteokbokki is made of chewy rice cakes with a sweet and spicy sauce. Rice cakes are made by cooking them in a mixture of water, sugar, soy sauce, and gochujang. Add some sesame seeds and scallions as garnish for an easy, quick snack.

These quick Korean recipes are great for meeting cravings in under 15 minutes since they deliver flavor without requiring a lengthy preparation time.