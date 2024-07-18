Tulsi: The Ayurvedic Plant Found In Every Home with Numerous Benefits

Tulsi has proven to be very effective in protecting our body from various infections and diseases of liver, skin, kidney etc. It contains powerful antioxidants that help keep your blood pressure and cholesterol under control, making it one of the best heart-healthy foods. It is also beneficial for diabetes because it has hypoglycemic properties that are known to help reduce blood sugar. It is recommended to include tulsi in the diet of diabetes. Because of its many health benefits, tulsi is rightly called the "Queen of Herbs."



Benefits of Tulsi Tea: Many people start their day with tea. Hot tea fills a person with energy and makes you feel good, but milky tea can cause acidity problems for many and is not so good for health. Therefore, you can drink Tulsi tea instead of milk tea. Tulsi is known for its medicinal properties and has therefore been used in Ayurveda for many years. Tell us about the benefits of starting your morning with Tulsi tea.



Boost Immunity

Immunity should be especially careful during monsoons, otherwise there is a risk of getting infected. In such a situation, drinking Tulsi tea helps a lot in strengthening the immune system. Tulsi contains antioxidants and also has antimicrobial properties that boost immunity and help fight infections.



Good for digestion

Tulsi tea is also very good for digestion. Drinking it daily reduces problems like bloating, gas and indigestion. Besides that, drinking it keeps the pH level of the intestines balanced and also relieves the problem of constipation.



Relief from cold and cough

During monsoons, the risk of catching cold and cough increases significantly. In such a situation, drinking Tulsi tea helps in reducing its symptoms. In addition, it also helps with flu and viral infections.



Controls blood sugar

Drinking tulsi tea helps a lot in controlling blood sugar. Drinking it increases insulin sensitivity, allowing cells to use insulin better. Tulsi tea can be beneficial for diabetic patients.



Good for the heart

Tulsi tea is very good for the heart. Drinking it regulates blood pressure and also lowers cholesterol. In addition, the antioxidants it contains reduce oxidative damage, which helps prevent heart disease.



Good for the skin

Tulsi tea contains antioxidants and antimicrobial properties that are very beneficial for the skin. Antioxidants help reduce signs of aging and antimicrobial properties help reduce the problem of acne.

