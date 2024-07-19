Vegetables That Can Make You Sick During Monsoon, Remove Them From Your Diet

The rainy season may bring pleasant weather, but various problems also trouble people during this time. Watering due to rain causes many problems, but the risk of many types of diseases also increases significantly during this period. During the monsoon, the risk of many foodborne diseases like indigestion, diarrhea increases. Therefore, it is very important to take special care of your diet at this time.



In this situation, today in this article we will talk about some vegetables that should be avoided during the rainy season because these vegetables can cause diseases and inflammations during this period.



Cabbage

It is also wise to exclude cabbage from the diet during monsoon. This is because cabbage traps moisture, which creates an ideal environment for bacteria like E. coli to thrive. In this situation, improper storage of cabbage increases the risk of foodborne diseases during monsoon season.



Leafy vegetables

During the rainy season, leafy vegetables should be completely avoided because bacteria like E. coli and parasites like Giardia and cryptosporidium make their home during the rainy season. Due to the humid conditions, these vegetables can also attract insects.



Tomato

Tomatoes are susceptible to fungal infections like powdery mildew during monsoon. Eating contaminated tomatoes during this time can cause digestive problems and food poisoning. Therefore, keep the tomatoes in a cool and dry place during these days.



Cucumbers

Cucumbers absorb water easily, so they can become contaminated with bacteria or fungi if stored improperly. Therefore, as far as possible avoid eating them during the rainy season. Also store cucumbers in a dry place, wash well before eating and eat immediately.

Taking these food items in your diet will affect your health during the monsoon season and make you fall ill.