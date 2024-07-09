Which Shaped Glasses Suit Which Face Type?

When choosing glasses, it's important to consider your face shape. This will help you find frames that look great on you. So, how do you figure out your face shape? Look at your cheekbones, forehead, and jawline. These features will help you determine your face shape. Here's a guide to help you identify your face shape, see which celebrities share it, and learn which glasses to avoid.

Sometimes it is a good idea to know about your face before buying a new pair of glasses. Whether the glasses' shape colour and size will suit you or not, this question should be in mind prior to buying glasses.

Face Shape

The natural face of a human being is of different shapes and has been classified into 6 major ones. Most of the faces are a combination of different face shapes like rounded chins and tall foreheads, angular features and tapered jaws. This leads to the fact that there is no parameter to prove the perfectness of the face shape.

Square face: The forehead and chin are equally wide, with a strong jawline.

Round face: Forehead, cheeks, and chin are all roughly the same size, with soft features.

Heart-shaped face: Wide forehead, pointed chin, and prominent cheekbones.

Diamond face: Narrow forehead and chin, with full cheeks and wide cheekbones.

Oval face: Narrow forehead and chin, with high and wide cheekbones, and a curved jawline.

Triangular face: Narrow forehead, wide jawline, and wide chin.

Glasses for square-shaped faces

If you have a square face, look for glasses that are the opposite shape - rounded and thinner. Look for rounded and thinner frames that are wider than your cheekbones to soften angular features.

Glasses for round faces

If you have a round face, you'll want glasses that add some definition and contrast to your soft features. Choose bold and angular frames with clean lines and sharp edges to add definition and contrast.

Glasses for heart-shaped faces

If you have a heart-shaped face, you can pull off a variety of glasses styles. Since your face is widest at the brow and narrows down to the chin, look for frames that are opposite to your face shape. Select frames wider than your forehead with rounded bases to balance out your features.

Glasses for triangle-shaped faces

Triangular faces are widest at the chin and narrowest at the forehead.. Look for glasses with wider tops and narrower bottoms to balance your features.

Glasses for oval-shaped faces

Oval faces are the longest in shape, with a narrow forehead and chin. Square, rectangular, or geometric frames will add definition and visual interest. Browline frames will complement your face, creating a harmonious look.

Glasses for diamond-shaped faces

Diamond-shaped faces have a narrow forehead and chin, with angular features and full cheeks. Go for oval, cat-eye, or browline frames to draw attention to your eyes and soften your angles. Curved frames with delicate lines will complement your face shape, creating a beautiful balance.

Apart from these, many specs applications have been providing the facility of face try-on with 3d imaging of your face using your mobile camera. Walk-in into the store, trying for several frames and selecting the perfect one could also be a great option.