Why Do We Celebrate Teacher’s Day on September 5? Everything You Need to Know

Teaching stands out as one of the noblest and most influential professions. Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping students' lives, inspiring them to achieve success, and nurturing them into responsible citizens. Society always remains deeply indebted to their dedication to contributing knowledge, moral values, and life principles.

In India, Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5 each year to honor the legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished educator and philosopher who greatly influenced Indian thought and education.

Who Was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. He was a renowned ideologist, writer, teacher, academician, philosopher, statesman, and a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. Influenced by the works of Swami Vivekananda, Vinayak Savarkar, and the Theosophical Society, he developed his understanding of Hindu philosophy.

After completing his master’s degree, Radhakrishnan began his career as a professor of philosophy at Presidency College in Chennai, where his lectures left a profound impact on his students.

One of his students, Professor Yamunacharya, once remarked, "The intellectual stimulation that followed in the wake of his teaching left in us a perennial interest in philosophy. He was a great teacher who left us better than he found us."

When Dr. Radhakrishnan became the President of India, some of his former students approached him to celebrate his birthday. In response, he said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teacher’s Day."

Since then, India has been celebrating September 5 as Teacher’s Day to honor teachers across the nation.

Significance of Teacher’s Day

Teacher’s Day is a significant event in India, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. It provides an opportunity for students to express their respect and gratitude towards their teachers for their unwavering efforts and dedication to their students' success.

On the eve of Teacher’s Day, the President of India presents the National Teacher Awards to outstanding educators to recognize their hard work and contributions to the field of education.

How is Teacher’s Day Celebrated?

On Teacher’s Day, students across schools and colleges engage in various activities, including giving speeches, reciting poems, singing, and performing dances to honor their teachers. Many students also express their appreciation by presenting handmade cards or tokens of gratitude to their teachers, showing their heartfelt thanks and admiration.

Teacher’s Day is not just a day to celebrate the work of teachers but also a day to reflect on the significant role they play in shaping the future of the nation.