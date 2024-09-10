Why You Should Avoid Eating Onions and Curd Together

Most diets involve some sort of food combination, and most of them are safe or even helpful. On the other hand, some combinations may be detrimental to digestion and general health. A contentious combination is onions and curd. Even if they are both nutrient-dense separately, eating them both at once might be harmful. This is the reason you should no longer eat curd and onions together.

Ayurvedic Perspective

Food is important for balancing the body's energies, or doshas, according to the ancient Indian medical system known as Ayurveda. Since onions raise body temperature and arouse the Agni, the digestive fire, they are referred to as "heating" in nature. Curd, on the other hand, is categorized as "cooling" since it facilitates digestion and calms the stomach. When these opposites—one warming and one cooling—are combined, an imbalance is produced that may impair digestion, cause bloating, or even cause pain in the stomach.

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Sulfur molecules found in onions may interact negatively with the probiotics in curd, causing digestive distress. This mixture may cause gas, bloating, and/or indigestion. Individuals who already have gastrointestinal problems or have sensitive stomachs may find this combination especially problematic. If used frequently, this may eventually lead to more persistent digestive issues.

Influence on Defense Capabilities

Onions are recognized for their antibacterial characteristics, and curd is a food high in probiotics that promotes digestive health. Even though they might seem complementary, curd's probiotics—good bacteria—may be hampered by onions' antibacterial properties, which could lessen its advantages and even impair your body's immunological response.

Skin Conditions and Allergies

Onions and curd together might occasionally cause allergic responses or skin issues like rashes or acne. This is particularly valid for people who are prone to dietary sensitivities.

Even though curd and onions are nutritious foods on their own, eating them together is not recommended. Enjoy them individually to ensure your body gets the benefits of each without any detrimental affects on digestion or general well-being.