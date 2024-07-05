World Chocolate Day 2024: Sunday Funday And That Too Chocolatey

Every year on July 7th, chocolate lovers from all over the world are invited to celebrate and indulge in their love of this delectable treat. It's called World Chocolate Day. So, we have curated a list of few interesting and flavourful variations of chocolate delicacies to barge in. What can be better than having Sunday Funday as your World Chocolate Day!

Here are 4 chocolate recipes that you must try this world chocolate day -

Chocolate Peppermint Crunch Cookies

These cookies have an almost crinkle cookie-like texture, with a soft centre and a slightly chewy exterior.

Recipe -

In a small heatproof bowl, microwave unsweetened chocolate for 15 seconds at a time, or until it melts and becomes smooth. Allow to cool a little. Mix the flour, baking powder, and salt together in a small bowl. Whisk eggs, oil, and granulated sugar together thoroughly in a sizable bowl. Add melted chocolate and peppermint extract and stir. Incorporate the dry ingredients thoroughly by mixing them in. Once solid but still scoopable, cover and refrigerate for a minimum of three hours or up to one day. Set the oven's temperature to 175°C/350°F. Place parchment paper between two big baking sheets. Place approximately 30 tablespoons (18 grams) of dough, separated by 2 inches, onto the prepared sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until cookies are puffy and somewhat set around the edges. Allow to cool fully. Melt and smooth out semisweet chocolate in the microwave in 15-second bursts. Each cookie should be half-dipped in chocolate and then sprinkled with candy.

Hot Chocolate Bombs

These are chocolate moulds filled with handmade hot cocoa mix and marshmallows, which burst when put into hot milk.

Recipe -

Combine chocolate and oil in a microwave-safe bowl. Melt in the microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring after each one. Spread a layer of melted chocolate evenly over the 12 sphere moulds, making sure there are no thin places. Freeze for at least 30 minutes, or until solid. Any chocolate leftover should be saved for later. Mix cocoa powder, powdered sugar, and milk powder together. Take the chocolate shells out of the moulds. Place two tablespoons of mixture and marshmallows into one half. Give a plate a 15-second warmup. Seal an empty shell by melting its edge on the plate and pressing it onto a filled shell. For gaps, use extra chocolate. Sprinkles can be rolled in to hide the seam if desired. Chocolate chips should be melted in 30-second bursts while stirring. Pour over the sealed bombs and garnish with sprinkles, if like. Heat 1 cup of milk, pour into a mug, and drop in a hot chocolate bomb. Stir until mixed and enjoy!

Chocolate Pudding

It's surprisingly easy and really rewarding to make pudding from scratch.

Recipes -

Combine sugar, cornstarch, cocoa powder, and salt in a saucepan. Add milk slowly while whisking. Place over medium heat and stir until it boils. In a heat-resistant dish, beat egg yolks until foamy. Add half a cup of the hot cocoa mixture and stir slowly. Pour the egg mixture back into the pot while whisking continuously. Return to medium heat and stir until the mixture thickens to a pudding-like consistency, about 3 minutes. Take off the heat and blend in the butter, chocolate, and vanilla until it becomes creamy. If lumpy, strain. Transfer into a bowl, place plastic wrap over the top, and chill for two hours. Present in bowls, garnished with chocolate shavings and whipped cream.

Triple-Chocolate Trifle

By adding a special twist, this triple-chocolate trifle transforms from a basic chocolate dessert into a real show-stopper.

Recipes -