World Vegan Day 2024: Vegan Alternatives To Popular Comfort Foods

The craving for comfort food is universal. Whether it’s a hearty meal on a cold day or a sweet treat to lift the mood, comfort foods hold a special place in our hearts. But for those embracing a plant-based lifestyle, finding satisfying vegan alternatives can be challenging. Luckily, with some creative tweaks, you can enjoy your favorite comfort foods without animal products. Here’s a guide to some popular comfort foods and their delicious vegan alternatives.

1. Mac and Cheese

Traditional Version: Mac and cheese is known for its creamy cheese sauce and rich flavor. However, the original recipe typically involves dairy products.

Vegan Alternative: The vegan version swaps out cheese and milk for plant-based ingredients. Nutritional yeast provides the cheesy flavor, while cashews or blended tofu create the creamy base. For an extra touch, adding a splash of unsweetened almond milk and a pinch of turmeric will enhance the color and taste. You can also find pre-made vegan cheeses that melt well to top it off.

2. Pizza

Traditional Version: Pizza's allure often comes from its cheese and meat toppings.

Vegan Alternative: Start with a plant-based crust (most are naturally vegan but check the label). Substitute dairy cheese with vegan cheese made from cashew, almond, or coconut bases. As for toppings, load your pizza with roasted vegetables, marinated tofu, vegan pepperoni, or even jackfruit for a pulled-pork style topping. Drizzle with homemade or store-bought vegan pesto for added flavor.

3. Burgers

Traditional Version: Classic burgers are made from beef or other meats and are topped with cheese and mayo.

Vegan Alternative: Plant-based burgers have surged in popularity with options like black bean, lentil, and chickpea patties. For a meat-like texture, brands such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods offer realistic patties that sizzle and taste like beef. Dress your burger with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a tangy sauce made from vegan mayo, ketchup, and relish.

4. Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Traditional Version: Traditional mashed potatoes are creamy due to butter and milk, while gravy is usually made with meat drippings.

Vegan Alternative: Replace the butter with a plant-based version and use unsweetened plant-based milk (such as soy or oat milk) for a creamy texture. To make vegan gravy, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil, then stir in vegetable broth and a bit of flour for thickness. For a richer taste, add soy sauce or miso paste.

5. Ice Cream

Traditional Version: Ice cream is made with dairy milk and cream.

Vegan Alternative: There are numerous plant-based ice cream options in stores today, made from almond milk, coconut milk, soy milk, or cashew milk. For a homemade option, blend frozen bananas with a splash of plant-based milk and your favorite flavors like cocoa, vanilla extract, or strawberries. This “nice cream” is simple and naturally sweet.

6. Fried Chicken

Traditional Version: Fried chicken is renowned for its crispy coating and juicy meat.

Vegan Alternative: Cauliflower, tofu, and seitan make excellent substitutes for chicken. Marinate the pieces in a seasoned plant-based buttermilk (almond milk mixed with apple cider vinegar). Coat in a spiced flour mixture and fry until golden. You can also use an air fryer for a healthier version.

7. Chocolate Chip Cookies

Traditional Version: Classic cookies typically use eggs, butter, and milk chocolate chips.

Vegan Alternative: Use flaxseed meal mixed with water as an egg substitute and vegan butter or coconut oil in place of dairy butter. Swap the chocolate chips for a dairy-free version, which is increasingly easy to find. The result is a chewy, sweet cookie that satisfies any sweet tooth.

8. Lasagna

Traditional Version: Traditional lasagna layers include meat sauce, cheese, and pasta.

Vegan Alternative: Use lentils or plant-based ground “meat” for the sauce and layer with cashew ricotta (made by blending cashews with lemon juice, nutritional yeast, and salt). Vegan mozzarella shreds or homemade cheese sauces can replace the usual cheese. Layer with lasagna noodles (most are naturally vegan) and bake until bubbly.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)