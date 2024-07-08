You Should Immediately Stop Walking Barefoot At Home: Here’s Why?

Our home is the most comfortable place for all of us. We all know this easy feeling when we kick off tight shoes after a long hectic day. When our feet touch the cool ground it feels so nice. Have we observed the profound impacts of walking barefoot at home? There may be a reason we wear shoes in the first place.

What Effects Does Walking Barefoot Have On Us?

1 Risk Of Injuries - Our homes, even the cleanest ones, can be full of surprises for bare feet. Walking barefoot can be so relaxing but it may lead to many foot injuries including cuts, bruises, fractures, and many more. Without the protection of shoes, your feet are more unsafe to being cut or injured by sharp objects like toys or dropped utensils. Bare feet don't have the same grip as shoes, so you are more likely to slip and fall on wet floors, which can lead to bumps, bruises, or even sprains.

2 Poor Posture - Without the proper support of the shoes our feet might feel the pain and walking barefoot might result in poor posture and back pain. Our feet are complex structures with arches and muscles that help distribute our weight evenly when we walk. Shoes, especially those with good arch support, help maintain this balance. Without that support, walking barefoot can cause our arches to flatten or roll inwards, leading to overpronation.

3 Germs - Even the cleanest floors have tiny germs that we can not see – bacteria and fungus. These little creatures stay in warm and damp places, like floors, especially in kitchens and bathrooms. Walking barefoot means more contact with these not-so-friendly microbes, which can lead to icky foot infections like athlete's foot.

4 Cracked Heels - Walking barefoot for a long time can lead to cracked heels because our feet when released to dry air on hard surfaces. Properly fitting the inner slippers can prevent cracked heels.

5 Can Lead To Plantar Fasciitis - Plantar fasciitis is an inflammation of the plantar fascia tissue in the foot which is essential during the walk and foot movement. It is caused by many factors such as foot structure, types of shoes, overuse of walking on surfaces, and more.

While walking barefoot at home can feel relaxing and freeing, it is important to be aware of the potential downsides. From injuries and germs to back pain and cracked heels, there are several reasons why shoes might still be a good idea for everyday wear indoors. However, if you want to go barefoot you must consider limiting it to safe areas with soft surfaces.