Children’s Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Tribute to Chacha Nehru; Sadhguru wishes kids to not change

Happy Children's Day 2022: November 14th marks the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minsiter of independent India. To honour Chacha Nehru this day was later declared as Children's Day in India. The main aim and objective of the celebrations on of Children's Day is to promote children's welfare, invest in their sustainable future, and make the world a better place for them. On this day, most parents usually take time off to spend with their children, play with them, and learn about their daily life and their struggles.

Many people also spend this day with the less fortune and carry out donation drives and other fun activites to engage kids in learning and play. Educational institutes across the country go above and beyond to bring a big smile on kids faces and to spread happiness today.

Chacha Nehru was known for his amazing speeches and in one of his famous speeches, he was quoted saying, “The children of today will be the India of tomorrow. The future of the nation will depend on how we raise them."

So this Children's Day sit down and talk to your child instead of just showering them with gifts.