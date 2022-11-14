topStoriesenglish
HAPPY CHILDREN'S DAY 2022

Children’s Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Tribute to Chacha Nehru; Sadhguru wishes kids to not change

Happy Children's Day 2022 LIVE UPDATES:  Chidren's Day is celebrated every year on 14th November to honour Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India. This day marks the 133rd birth anniversary of Pt. Nehru. Let's find out how India is celebrating this day.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 02:18 PM IST|Source:

Children’s Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Tribute to Chacha Nehru; Sadhguru wishes kids to not change
Happy Children's Day 2022: November 14th marks the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minsiter of independent India. To honour Chacha Nehru this day was later declared as Children's Day in India. The main aim and objective of the celebrations on of Children's Day is to promote children's welfare, invest in their sustainable future, and make the world a better place for them. On this day, most parents usually take time off to spend with their children, play with them, and learn about their daily life and their struggles.

Many people also spend this day with the less fortune and carry out donation drives and other fun activites to engage kids in learning and play. Educational institutes across the country go above and beyond to bring a big smile on kids faces and to spread happiness today.

Chacha Nehru was known for his amazing speeches and in one of his famous speeches, he was quoted saying, “The children of today will be the India of tomorrow. The future of the nation will depend on how we raise them." 

So this Children's Day sit down and talk to your child instead of just showering them with gifts.

14 November 2022
14:13 PM

Children's Day 2022 LATEST UPDATE: Kriti Sanon shares adorbale pictures

Creating a similarity between her character from her upcoming movie 'Bedhiya', actress Kriti Sanon shares childhood pictures on the occassion of Children's Day.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

14:08 PM

Children's Day 2022 LIVE: Sadhguru shares message for parents

The spiritual guru Sadhguru has shared the message of not moulding our kids into machines and instead to "to keep them as they were born".

 

13:57 PM

Happy Children's Day 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Celebrations in schools

The celebration on Children's Day are best done in schools, we have been witness to those fun games, activities and dance performances by the teachers and other students as well.

Here are some snippets from schools in Assam and U.P.

13:49 PM

Happy Children's Day 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Wishes from Kollywood Megastar Mammootty

Kollywood megastar Mammootty shares wishes the "future of the country". While sharing a picture from one of his previous events, the actor wished everyonea Happy Children's Day.

 

13:37 PM

Happy Children's Day 2022 LIVE UPDATES: UNICEF India

UNICEF India's message for Children's Day is "action for children, by children!"

 

13:10 PM

Happy Children's Day 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Celebrations in schools across India

This blog will share the celebrations across the country on the occassion of Children's Day 2022. 

