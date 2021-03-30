हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: India adds 56,211 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active count soars to 5.4 lakh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in West Bengal's Nandigram to campaign for the saffron party ahead of the phase 2 polls on April 1. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 - 10:12
Comments |
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 30, 2021) will visit the poll-bound states Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Modi will first address the public rally in Kerala's Palakkad, where he will be rooting for the Metro Man E Sridharan, following which, he will hold a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram and in Puducherry.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold a roadshow in West Bengal's Nandigram to campaign for the saffron party ahead of the phase 2 polls on April 1. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting from the Nandigram seat against BJP's candidate Suvendu Adhikari, will also hold a 'Padayatra' for the second straight day.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry announced that India recorded 56,211 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country also saw 37,028 recoveries along with 271 deaths.

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 1,20,95,855, of which, 5,40,720 are active cases.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog to get all the latest updates:
 

Live TV

30 March 2021, 10:09 AM

India records 56,211 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informs the Union Health Ministry. The country also saw 37,028 recoveries along with 271 deaths. India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 1,20,95,855, of which, 5,40,720 are active cases.

30 March 2021, 10:07 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in West Bengal's Nandigram to campaign for the saffron party ahead of the phase 2 polls on April 1.

30 March 2021, 10:06 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the poll-bound states Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry today to campaign for BJP. The Prime Minister will first address the public rally in Kerala's Palakkad, where he will be rooting for the Metro Man E Sridharan, following which, he will hold a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram and in Puducherry.

Must Watch

PT14M13S

Bengal Assembly Elections: On April 1, votes will be cast in Nandigram seat in the second phase