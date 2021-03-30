LIVE: India adds 56,211 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active count soars to 5.4 lakh

30 March 2021, 10:09 AM
India records 56,211 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informs the Union Health Ministry. The country also saw 37,028 recoveries along with 271 deaths. India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 1,20,95,855, of which, 5,40,720 are active cases.
30 March 2021, 10:07 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in West Bengal's Nandigram to campaign for the saffron party ahead of the phase 2 polls on April 1.
30 March 2021, 10:06 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the poll-bound states Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry today to campaign for BJP. The Prime Minister will first address the public rally in Kerala's Palakkad, where he will be rooting for the Metro Man E Sridharan, following which, he will hold a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram and in Puducherry.