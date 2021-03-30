LIVE: India adds 56,211 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active count soars to 5.4 lakh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 30, 2021) will visit the poll-bound states Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Modi will first address the public rally in Kerala's Palakkad, where he will be rooting for the Metro Man E Sridharan, following which, he will hold a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram and in Puducherry.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold a roadshow in West Bengal's Nandigram to campaign for the saffron party ahead of the phase 2 polls on April 1.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting from the Nandigram seat against BJP's candidate Suvendu Adhikari, will also hold a 'Padayatra' for the second straight day.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry announced that India recorded 56,211 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country also saw 37,028 recoveries along with 271 deaths.

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 1,20,95,855, of which, 5,40,720 are active cases.

