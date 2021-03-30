PM Narendra Modi to address election rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 30) will address rallies in Kerala in the morning, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu in the afternoon. The prime minister is going to hold the public rallies as a part of BJP’s campaign in the three poll-bound states.

PM Narendra Modi will address a rally in Palakkad in Kerala, BJP prabhari (state in-charge) CP Radhakrishnan announced earlier. The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6 in over 40,771 polling stations.

The BJP leader is also set to address an election rally in Puducherry today to seek support for the NDA government for the upcoming Assembly polls in the union territory. This will be the prime minister’s second visit to the poll-bound union territory, earlier PM Modi had addressed the citizens of Puducherry on February 25.

As per PTI reports, PM Modi will be speaking at the rally to be held at the AFT Thidal. The Puducherry Assembly elections for 30 seats will take place in a single phase on 6 April.

The party has released the assembly poll manifesto for the union territory, in which it promised financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year for all fishermen, over 2.5 lakh new jobs for youth and free scooty for girls pursuing higher education if it is elected to power.

Lastly, the prime minister is scheduled to address a public rally in Tamil Nadu’s Dharapuram. The party has begun work to prepare the ground for the prime minister’s address. The assembly elections for 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be conducted in one phase on April 6. The counting of votes is slated for May 2.

Additionally, the BJP leader is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram and Konni on April 2. Radhakrishnan also added that the state government had not given a proper confirmation to the party’s request to hold the prime minister’s rally at the Central Stadium in the capital city on April 2.

He further alleged that the ruling-government is delaying the procedure as a tactic to deny the venue at the last minute. “This attitude is an example of the LDF’s anti-democratic policies,” he said.

