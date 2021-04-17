Live: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to address rallies in West Bengal today

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew that has come into force since Friday (April 16, 2021) 10 PM and will remain in place till 6 AM on Monday.

The weekend curfew in Delhi has started on a day when the national capital witnessed its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases. Delhi on Friday recorded 19,486 new coronavirus infections alongside 141 deaths.

In West Bengal, the polling began at 7 AM for the fifth phase of the election. On Saturday, altogether 45 constituencies across six districts including Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Nadia, East Burdwan and North 24 Parganas are going for the polls.

The state will also witness rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The stage is also set for by-polls to one Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, where over 22.68 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes. By-elections to Belgaum Lok Sabha and Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly segments have also begun at 7 AM and will go on till 7 PM, where a total of 30 candidates are in the fray. In Belgaum, there are ten candidates, whereas, Basavakalyan and Maski have 12 and 8 respectively.

