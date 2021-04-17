Live: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to address rallies in West Bengal today

17 April 2021, 07:31 AM
United States: Senators including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren write to President Joe Biden to accept India and South Africa's proposal for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver for COVID-19, to locally manufacture COVID-19 related diagnostics, treatment and vaccines.
17 April 2021, 07:29 AM
Karnataka: The stage is also set for by-polls to one Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, where over 22.68 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes. By-elections to Belgaum Lok Sabha and Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly segments have also begun at 7 AM and will go on till 7 PM, where a total of 30 candidates are in the fray. In Belgaum, there are ten candidates, whereas, Basavakalyan and Maski have 12 and 8 respectively.
17 April 2021, 07:29 AM
West Bengal: State to witness rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today.
17 April 2021, 07:28 AM
West Bengal: Polling begins for the fifth phase of the election. On Saturday, altogether 45 constituencies across six districts including Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Nadia, East Burdwan and North 24 Parganas are going for the polls.
