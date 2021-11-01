हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi concludes Italy trip, lands in Glasgow to attend COP-26 summit

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson today.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, November 1, 2021 - 09:05
PM Modi after landing in Glasgow

New Delhi: After concluding the first leg of his foreign trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now landed in Glasgow today (November 1) to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) summit. PM Modi was received to the tune of Scottish bagpipes and was greeted by a large group of Indian diaspora representatives as he arrived at his hotel in Glasgow.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) meet. The two leaders are likely to focus on the UK-India climate partnership as well as a stock-take of the 2030 Roadmap for a stronger UK-India Strategic Partnership.

At the end of day one of the World Leaders' Summit on Monday, PM Modi will then join more than 120 Heads of Government and Heads of State at a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, one of Scotland's most popular visitor attractions. The reception will also involve members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.

1 November 2021, 09:05 AM

Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya will today hold a meeting with the Delhi government to review the dengue situation. The Union Health Minister will also discuss ways on how the Centre can assist in curbing the recent surge in cases. The national capital has so far recorded over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases logged in the last week.

1 November 2021, 08:48 AM

PM Narendra Modi on Monday morning landed in Glasgow (Scotland) after concluding the first leg of his foreign trip. He was received to the tune of Scottish bagpipes and was greeted by a large group of Indian diaspora representatives as he arrived at his hotel in Glasgow.

The Prime Minister is now scheduled to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) summit. 

