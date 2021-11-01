LIVE: PM Modi concludes Italy trip, lands in Glasgow to attend COP-26 summit

1 November 2021, 09:05 AM
Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya will today hold a meeting with the Delhi government to review the dengue situation. The Union Health Minister will also discuss ways on how the Centre can assist in curbing the recent surge in cases. The national capital has so far recorded over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases logged in the last week.
1 November 2021, 08:48 AM
PM Narendra Modi on Monday morning landed in Glasgow (Scotland) after concluding the first leg of his foreign trip. He was received to the tune of Scottish bagpipes and was greeted by a large group of Indian diaspora representatives as he arrived at his hotel in Glasgow.
The Prime Minister is now scheduled to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) summit.
PM @narendramodi landed in Glasgow to take part in the @COP26 Summit. pic.twitter.com/tDQbTSaU0U
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2021