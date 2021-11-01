LIVE: PM Modi concludes Italy trip, lands in Glasgow to attend COP-26 summit

New Delhi: After concluding the first leg of his foreign trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now landed in Glasgow today (November 1) to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) summit. PM Modi was received to the tune of Scottish bagpipes and was greeted by a large group of Indian diaspora representatives as he arrived at his hotel in Glasgow.

Landed in Glasgow. Will be joining the @COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India’s efforts in this regard. pic.twitter.com/G4nVWknFg1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) meet. The two leaders are likely to focus on the UK-India climate partnership as well as a stock-take of the 2030 Roadmap for a stronger UK-India Strategic Partnership.

At the end of day one of the World Leaders' Summit on Monday, PM Modi will then join more than 120 Heads of Government and Heads of State at a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, one of Scotland's most popular visitor attractions. The reception will also involve members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.

