हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore in UP today

The projects include the newly built fertilizer plant of Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited, AIIMS building and ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre in Gorakhpur.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 - 11:16
Comments |
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (December 7) inaugurate three megaprojects in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur. 

The three projects include the newly built fertilizer plant of Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL), AIIMS building and ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre.

Meanwhile, the winter session of Parliament, which began on November 29, is all set to continue today. 

In other developments, Omicron cases around the globe continue to rise as countries gear up to fight the virus.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest news updates.

7 December 2021, 11:14 AM

ALSO READ | India records lowest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in 558 days

ALSO READ | AIIMS, fertiliser plant: PM Modi to launch development projects worth Rs 9,600 crore in Gorakhpur

7 December 2021, 11:13 AM

Dhaka: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla lands in Bangladesh for his two-day visit. He was received by his counterpart Masud Bin Momen in Dhaka. 

7 December 2021, 11:12 AM

Winter Session of Parliament: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today amid demand by the Opposition MPs for the revocation of suspension of the 12 MPs.

Must Watch

PT2M32S

SKM holds meeting today to decide future course of agitation