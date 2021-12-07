LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore in UP today

7 December 2021, 11:14 AM
7 December 2021, 11:13 AM
Dhaka: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla lands in Bangladesh for his two-day visit. He was received by his counterpart Masud Bin Momen in Dhaka.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla received by his counterpart, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Ambassador Masud Bin Momen in Dhaka.
Foreign Secretary Shringla is visiting Bangladesh from Dec 7-8. pic.twitter.com/tJzuuOCD32
— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021
7 December 2021, 11:12 AM
Winter Session of Parliament: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today amid demand by the Opposition MPs for the revocation of suspension of the 12 MPs.