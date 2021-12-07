LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore in UP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (December 7) inaugurate three megaprojects in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur.

The three projects include the newly built fertilizer plant of Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL), AIIMS building and ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre.

Meanwhile, the winter session of Parliament, which began on November 29, is all set to continue today.

In other developments, Omicron cases around the globe continue to rise as countries gear up to fight the virus.

