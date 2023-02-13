LIVE Updates | Happy Kiss Day 2023, Valentine Week: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, and Quotes to Share with Your Beloved Today

Happy Kiss Day 2023 Live: The countdown to valentine's day officially begins as today is the last day before Valentine's day and its kiss day. Kiss Day is celebrated every year 13th of February. It is a day dedicated to all the people in love who want to seal their relationship with a sweet kiss. Every year, Kiss Day falls on a day before Valentine's Day which is observed on 14 February. Kiss is not just a romantic gesture but a cute and unique way to know your partners that you are lucky to have them. Kiss Day is observed as a seventh day of Valentine's week and is a act of love.

On this day, those who are in love exchange kisses to formally declare their love for one another. The simple act of showing someone you care and how passionate you are about the relationship and the feelings is honoured just one day before Valentine's Day. A kiss is a simple physical gesture that shows your significant other that you are making an effort to demonstrate your love for them. On Kiss Day, individuals are urged to take a break from their busy schedules and share a kiss with someone they love.