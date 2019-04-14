251 candidates in second phase of Lok Sabha election have criminal cases against them: ADR report

New Delhi: Two hundred and fifty one candidates contesting in the second phase of Lok Sabha election have declared criminal cases against them including those relating to murder, crime against women, kidnapping and other serious offences.

The data is based on a report by the National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in which the affidavits of 1,590 out of 1,644 candidates, who are contesting in the second phase were analysed. The affidavits of 54 candidates have not been analysed due to unavailability of their complete certificates, affidavits.

As per the report, 251 candidates (16 per cent) out of 1,590 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves and 167 (11 per cent) are convicted criminals.

Three candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves, six have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302) against themselves, 25 have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) and eight have declared cases related to kidnapping.

Ten candidates have declared cases related to crime against women and 15 have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

In the second phase of Lok Sabha election, 97 constituencies will go to polls on April 18. Of which, 41 are red alert constituencies, which means three or more candidates contesting the polls have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 16 out of 51 candidates with criminal cases are from BJP, 23 out of 53 are from Congress, 16 out of 80 candidates are from BSP, three out of 22 are from AIADMK, 11 out of 24 are from DMK and four out of 11 from Shiv Sena.

Ten out of 51 candidates with serious criminal cases are from BJP, 17 out of 53 are from Congress, 10 out of 80 candidates are from BSP, three out of 22 are from AIADMK, seven out of 24 are from DMK and one out of 11 is from Shiv Sena.

The seven-phase nation election began on April 11 and will end on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.