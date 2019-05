59 constituencies vote in phase 7 of Lok Sabha election: Know the parties which currently hold the seats

Voting for the last and final phase of Lok Sabha election will be held on Sunday in 59 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory. The campaigning for the last phase of the staggered Lok Sabha elections spread over more than a month drew to a close Friday. In West Bengal, the Election Commission had ordered the campaign to end on Thursday following violence involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Kolkata during a road show of BJP chief Amit Shah.

Polling will be held on Sunday in the seventh phase in all 13 seats in Punjab, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.

Of these 59 seats going to poll, the BJP is currently in power in 30 seats, Trinamool Congress is in power in 8 seats, Congress is in power in 5 seats, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are in power in 4 seats each while Janata Dal United and Apna Dal are in power in one seat each. The two remaining seats - Dewas in Madhya Pradesh and Jadavpur in West Bengal were won by BJP's Manohar Untwal and Trinamool Congress's Dr Sugata Bose respectively in 2014 election - are currently vacant.

Here are the sitting MPs in these 59 seats:

STATE LOK SABHA SEAT PARTY SITTING MP SEVENTH PHASE – 59 CONSTITUENCIES Bihar ARRAH BJP Raj Kumar Singh Bihar BUXAR BJP Ashwini Kumar Choubey Bihar JAHANABAD RLSP Dr. Arun Kumar Bihar KARAKAT RLSP Upendra Kushwaha Bihar NALANDA JDU Kaushalendra Kumar Bihar PATALIPUTRA BJP Ram Kripal Yadav Bihar PATNA SAHIB BJP Shatrughan Prasad Sinha Bihar SASARAM BJP Chhedi Paswan Himachal Pradesh HAMIRPUR BJP Anurag Singh Thakur Himachal Pradesh KANGRA BJP Shanta Kumar Himachal Pradesh MANDI BJP Ram Swaroop Sharma Himachal Pradesh SHIMLA BJP Virender Kashyap Jharkhand DUMKA JMM Shibu Soren Jharkhand GODDA BJP Dr. Nishikant Dubey Jharkhand RAJMAHAL JMM Vijay Kumar Hansdak Madhya Pradesh DEWAS* (vacant) BJP Manohar Untwal* Madhya Pradesh DHAR BJP Savitri Thakur Madhya Pradesh INDORE BJP Sumitra Mahajan (Tai) Madhya Pradesh KHANDWA BJP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan Madhya Pradesh KHARGONE BJP Subhash Patel Madhya Pradesh MANDSAUR BJP Sudheer Gupta Madhya Pradesh RATLAM Congress Kantilal Bhuria Madhya Pradesh UJJAIN BJP Prof. Chintamani Malviya Punjab AMRITSAR Congress Gurjeet Singh Aujla Punjab ANANDPUR SAHIB SAD Prem Singh Chandumajra Punjab BATHINDA SAD Harsimrat Kaur Badal Punjab FARIDKOT AAP Prof. Sadhu Singh Punjab FATEHGARH SAHIB AAP Harinder Singh Khalsa Punjab FIROZPUR SAD Sher Singh Ghubaya Punjab GURDASPUR Congress Sunil Kumar Jakhar Punjab HOSHIARPUR BJP Vijay Sampla Punjab JALANDHAR Congress Santokh Singh Chaudhary Punjab KHADOOR SAHIB SAD Ranjit Singh Brahmpura Punjab LUDHIANA Congress Ravneet Singh Punjab PATIALA AAP Dr. Dharam Vira Gandhi Punjab SANGRUR AAP Bhagwant Mann West Bengal BARASAT TMC Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar West Bengal BASIRHAT TMC Idris Ali West Bengal DIAMOND HARBOUR TMC Abhishek Banerjee West Bengal DUM DUM TMC Prof. Saugata Roy West Bengal JADAVPUR* (vacant) TMC Dr. Sugata Bose West Bengal JAYNAGAR TMC Pratima Mondal West Bengal KOLKATA DAKSHIN TMC Subrata Bakshi West Bengal KOLKATA UTTAR TMC Sudip Bandyopadhyay West Bengal MATHURAPUR TMC Choudhury Mohan Jatua Chandigarh CHANDIGARH BJP Kirron Anupam Kher Uttar Pradesh BALLIA BJP Bharat Singh Uttar Pradesh BANSGAON BJP Kamlesh Paswan Uttar Pradesh CHANDAULI BJP Mahendra Nath Pandey Uttar Pradesh DEORIA BJP Kalraj Mishra Uttar Pradesh GHAZIPUR BJP Manoj Kumar Sinha Uttar Pradesh GHOSI BJP Hari Narayan Rajbhar Uttar Pradesh GORAKHPUR BJP Praveen Kumar Nishad Uttar Pradesh KUSHI NAGAR BJP Rajesh Pandey Uttar Pradesh MAHARAJGANJ BJP Pankaj Chowdhary Uttar Pradesh MIRZAPUR Apna Dal Anupriya Patel Uttar Pradesh ROBERTSGANJ BJP Chhotelal Uttar Pradesh SALEMPUR BJP Ravindra Kushawaha Uttar Pradesh VARANASI BJP Narendra Modi

This phase will see voting in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is pitted against Congress candidate Ajay Rai, Samajwadi Party nominee Shalini Yadav and 23 others. One more high profile seat where voting will be held on May 19 is Patna Sahib where incumbent Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha is challenging his former party colleague and Union Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Sinha had won from Patna Sahib in 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket but quit the party in March 2019 and joined the Congress.

The high octane campaign was marked by vitriolic attacks and counter-attacks by political leaders and use of derogatory language and objectionable remarks. The postal ballots, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be opened on May 23 at 8 am. The results will be declared after the counting of votes.