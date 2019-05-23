close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    350BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    102OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his election victory

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his election victory

Dubai: Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces, on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory, saying he looked forward to working with him to deepen the strong bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

Live TV

"I was pleased to talk to my dear friend Narendra Modi, India's PM, over the phone to congratulate him on his party's election win," said Mohammed, colloquially known as MbZ.

"We look forward to working together to deepen our strong bilateral ties. The UAE wishes India & its friendly people more development & prosperity," he said. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha electionsAbu Dhabi Crown PrincePM Narendra Modi
Next
Story

Mayawati terms LS poll results as 'unprecedented', questions EVMs again

Must Watch

PT15M32S

BJP candidate Pragya Thakur and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh at the counting center