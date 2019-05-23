Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his election victory

Dubai: Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces, on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory, saying he looked forward to working with him to deepen the strong bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

"I was pleased to talk to my dear friend Narendra Modi, India's PM, over the phone to congratulate him on his party's election win," said Mohammed, colloquially known as MbZ.

"We look forward to working together to deepen our strong bilateral ties. The UAE wishes India & its friendly people more development & prosperity," he said.