After Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan wants to take the political plunge

Days after former teammate Gautam Gambhir took his political plunge, Indian pacer Irfan Pathan expressed his wish to join politics.

Pathan, who cast his vote in Vadodara on Tuesday, said that he's keen to serve the country.

“I have played cricket for the country and now will serve the country when the time demands,” said the 34-year-old cricketer while speaking to reporters after casting his vote.

Pathan also congratulated Gambhir for his new innings in politics.

He later took to Instagram to share the following image:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. He has been pitted against Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely and Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi.

“I really want to contribute something to the country and whatever our Prime Minister has done in the last five years. I want to take that legacy forward. I will try to work as much as I can with an honest heart and clear intentions,” Gambhir told ANI during a roadshow on Tuesday. Gambhir was formally inducted in the BJP on March 22.