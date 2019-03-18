After Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav blames Congress for confusion over Lok Sabha seats in UP

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday told Congress to refrain from making any attempts to create confusion over the seat allocation for Lok Sabha election. "SP-BSP- RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh is capable of defeating BJP. Congress should not create any confusion," he said.

The statement comes after the Congress on Sunday said it would leave seven seats for the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Congress had said that it will be leaving more than a dozen Lok Sabha seats for other parties.

Earlier Akhilesh's alliance partner Mayawati had hit out at the Congress must not give the wrong impression by leaving seven seats vacant in the SP-BSP alliance. "Congress party is absolutely free to contest Lok Sabha election on all 80 seats independently in UP. Congress must not give the wrong impression by leaving seven seats vacant in UP for SP, BSP and RLD. Our alliance formed here is strong enough to defeat BJP," she said in a series of tweets.

She also made it clear that the BSP will not enter into any alliance with the Congress.

The SP and the BSP are fighting the Lok Sabha election in an alliance. As per the deal, the SP will contest on 37 Lok Sabha seats in UP and the BSP will fight on 38 seats of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The alliance has left three for the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal and two for Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).