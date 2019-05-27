After RJD rout, MLA asks Tejashwi Yadav to quit as Bihar opposition leader

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Maheshwar Yadav on Monday demanded party leader Tejashwi Yadav's resignation on moral grounds in the wake of RJD's dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"Tejashwi Yadav should take moral responsibility and resign as the leader of opposition", Maheshwar said.

Maheshwar, a legislator from the Gaighat assembly seat in Muzaffarpur, has targeted the RJD leader just a day ahead of party's proposed meeting to discuss the election performance.

This is the first time that the RJD failed to win a single seat in Lok Sabha election in Bihar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 39 of the 40 seats in the state, decimating the grand alliance parties. The Congress won only one seat.

Maheshwar also said that when RJD made peace with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party did not say anything. "I want RJD to come to the right track and hence, I will not leave the party. However, if it doesn't happen like that, RJD will break," he added.

Maheshwar also targeted jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad for turning the party into his own private fiefdom.

He is the first RJD leader to have publicly targeted the former chief minister and his younger son Tejashwi Yadav.