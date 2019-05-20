After triggering controversies through her remarks, Sadhvi Pragya opts for 'silent' penance

Bhopal: BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who was recently in news due to some of her controversial comments, has apologised for the same and said that she is observing a '63 hour-silence' as a mark of penance.

Sadhvi Thakur, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, said that she felt sorry for her remarks and wanted to do some "soul searching".

In a tweet, Sadhvi also apologised for her controversial remarks. "After the poll process, the time has come for soul-searching. This time, if my words have hurt the patriots, I apologise for it. I will go through a hard penance," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

चुनावी प्रक्रियाओ के उपरान्त अब समय है चिंतन मनन का,

इस दौरान मेरे शब्दों से समस्त देशभक्तों को यदि ठेस पहुंची है तो मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ और सार्वजनिक जीवन की मर्यादा के अंतर्गत प्रयश्चित हेतु 21 प्रहर के मौन व कठोर तपस्यारत हो रही हूं।

हरिः ॐ — Sadhvi Pragya Official (@SadhviPragya_MP) May 20, 2019

She had triggered a row by hailing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot".

Prior to it, she claimed that the then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse".

Under attack from several quarters, especially the Congress party, the BJP had said that it did not agree with Sadhvi's remarks on Godse, which were her personal views.

Even the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, told a private TV news channel that he will never forgive Sadhvi Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.



A close aide of Sadhvi Thakur also told PTI that she has started observing a '21 prahar maun '(63 hours silence) from Monday morning.

Following some of Sadhvi Thakur's controversial statements, the Election Commission had imposed a 72-hour ban on her from campaigning in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha election.