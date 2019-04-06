हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Aligarh Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Aligarh Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

File Photo

Aligarh Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the eighty Lok Sabha constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh. It was formed before the 1952 elections and has five Vidhan Sabha segments. The city witnessed The Battle of Aligarh of the Second Anglo-Maratha War.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 DR. AJEET BALIYAN Bahujan Samaj Party
2 BIJENDRA SINGH CHAUDHARY Indian National Congress
3 SATISH KUMAR GAUTAM Bharatiya Janata Party
4 AMAR SINGH MAHAUR Swatantra Jantaraj Party
5 DILEEP SHARMA Peace Party
6 DEEPAK CHAUDHARY Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
7 THAKUR MANOJ SINGH Rashtravadi Party (Bharat)
8 MOHD. SHAKEEL (ADV.) Lok Dal
9 SATISH CHANDRA SHARMA Aam Aadmi Party
10 SANJAY BALMIKI Bhartiya Bhaichara Party
11 ASHOK KUMAR PANDEY Independent
12 CHARAN SINGH Independent
13 LAXMI DHANGAR Independent
14 SHAHEEN Independent

The electors in the Aligarh Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

