Lok Sabha election 2019

Alwar Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Alwar Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

File Photo

Alwar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April May 6.

Imran Khan of Bahujan Samaj Party, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh of Indian National Congress and Balak Nath of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Alwar Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan. 

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Imran Khan Bahujan Samaj Party
2 Bhanwar Jitendra Singh Indian National Congress
3 Balak Nath Bharatiya Janata Party
4 Anoop Kumar Meghwal Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
5 Amit Jangir Ambedkarite Party of India
6 Gulab Singh Poorvanchal Rashtriya Congress
7 Advocate Amit Kumar Gupta Independent
8 Anand Kumar Sain Independent
9 Tilak Raj Munjal Independent
10 Pawan Kumar Jain Independent
11 Madan Lal Independent

Also read: Alwar Lok Sabha Constituency

Alwar constituency covers eleven assembly segments –  Tijara, Thanagazi, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural, Bansure, Kathumar, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh and Rajgarh Laxmangarh.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Mahant Chand Nath of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a huge margin of over 2.83 lakh votes. He had defeated Bhanwar Jitendra Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC). Nath had secured 642278 votes while Singh got 358383 votes.

