Amit Shah accuses Akshay Yadav, Shivpal Yadav of spreading rumours

Firozabad: Hitting out at SP-BSP alliance candidate Akshay Yadav and PSP(L) founder Shivpal Yadav, BJP chief Amit Shah Wednesday said the uncle-nephew (chacha-bhatija) duo were trying to spread rumours.

Speaking at an election rally here, Amit Shah said, "Uncle-nephew are trying to spread rumours. Family-oriented (parivaarwaadi) parties thought Uttar Pradesh politics was their fiefdom.

Sometimes they field their brother, sometimes their sons. They have not done any good to UP, and it is the BJP government, which has brought back the state on the path of development."

Shah said the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party have not done any developmental work in the state.

The BJP chief said, "The BJP does not work for a particular section of society, but for the entire country. In UP, the BJP will win 73 to 74 Lok Sabha seats."

He also urged the Firozabad voters to defeat the uncle-nephew duo, and help the BJP win the polls.