close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Amit Shah accuses Akshay Yadav, Shivpal Yadav of spreading rumours

Shah said the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party have not done any developmental work in the state.

Amit Shah accuses Akshay Yadav, Shivpal Yadav of spreading rumours
File photo

Firozabad: Hitting out at SP-BSP alliance candidate Akshay Yadav and PSP(L) founder Shivpal Yadav, BJP chief Amit Shah Wednesday said the uncle-nephew (chacha-bhatija) duo were trying to spread rumours.

Speaking at an election rally here, Amit Shah said, "Uncle-nephew are trying to spread rumours. Family-oriented (parivaarwaadi) parties thought Uttar Pradesh politics was their fiefdom. 
Sometimes they field their brother, sometimes their sons. They have not done any good to UP, and it is the BJP government, which has brought back the state on the path of development."

Shah said the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party have not done any developmental work in the state.

The BJP chief said, "The BJP does not work for a particular section of society, but for the entire country. In UP, the BJP will win 73 to 74 Lok Sabha seats."

He also urged the Firozabad voters to defeat the uncle-nephew duo, and help the BJP win the polls.

Tags:
Amit ShahLok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019Uttar PradeshLok Sabha poll
Next
Story

No fixed retirement age in politics, says Sumitra Mahajan

Must Watch

PT3M6S

Deshhit: Watch 'Viral Chunavi Vachan'