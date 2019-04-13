Amit Shah attacks Mayawati, says 'behenji' remembers Ambedkar only when elections come

Shahjahanpur: Lashing out at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said that the former has always used iconic Dalit leader BR Ambedkar's name for political gains.

Attacking the BSP chief, Shah said that Mayawati recalls Ambedkar only when the elections come but when she comes to power, she forgets him (Ambedkar) completely and builds her own statues.

''When it is time for elections, behenji (Mayawati) remembers Ambedkar ji but when she comes to power, she forgets Ambedkar ji and builds her own statues,'' Shah said while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

''It is the BJP government that has built Ambedkar's memorial in the past 5 years,'' the BJP national president said further.

The remarks from Shah came shortly after Mayawati reacted on the ongoing ''Ali-Bajrangbali'' debate while addressing an election rally in UP

Taking a jibe at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati today said, "Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko 'Ali' par vishwaas hai toh humein 'Bajrangbali' par vishwaas hai".

''Hamare Ali aur Bajrangbali dono hain. Bajrangbali isliye bhi chaiye kyunki ye meri dalit jaati se jude hain, inki jaati ki khoj maine nahi ki, khud UP CM ne ki hai,'' the BSP chief

said.

Earlier on Saturday the BSP chief alleged that deliberate attempts were being made to create hatred between the followers of Bajrangbali and Ali.

While extending greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami, Mayawati took to Twitter and said,'' "Greetings & good wishes to the people for peaceful & prosperous life on Ram Navami. When people are happily remembering the ideals of Shri Ram, it is unfortunate that an attempt is being made to create confrontation & hatred between Bajrang Bali & Ali for narrow political gain."

Addressing a joint rally of the BSP-SP-RLD alliance in favour of SP nominee Dharmendra Yadav on Friday, Mayawati had said, "In the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi's party will neither get the votes of Ali nor Bajrangbali, who is associated with my caste."

Mayawati's comments came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Tuesday compared the Lok Sabha election to a contest between 'Ali', a revered figure in Islam, and Bajrangbali, the Hindu god Hanuman.

Ahead of the second phase of polling on April 18, electioneering is in its peak and political parties and their leaders have been attacking their opponents to whip up the voter sentiments.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha election will end on May 19 and the result will be announced on May 23.