Amravati Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 parliamentary constituencies of Maharashtra. The number of the Amravati Lok Sabha Constituency is 7 and it is reserved for the SC category.

The Municipal Corporation of Amravati is the first of its kind to have started privatizing the Octroi system of tax. The city was made a part of the Central Province in 1903 and it was in 1960 when it formed the Amravati District with two other talukas.

The electors in the Amravati Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Adsul Anandrao Vithoba of Shiv Sena is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Amravati parliamentary constituency.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Vithoba was declared winner from this seat.

Vithoba bagged 467212 votes to defeat Navneet Ravi Rana of the NCP who bagged 329280 votes.

For the 2019 polls, Shiv Sena leader Vithoba has been re-nominated from this parliamentary seat.

Vithoba will face a challenge from Navneet Ravi Rana of the Yuva Swabhimani Party who is contesting the election as an independent candidate. Rana is supported by the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The main electoral contest here is between the Shiv Sena and the NCP though other regional political parties and some Independent candidates are also in the fray here.

In Maharashtra, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will face a tough challenge from the Congress-NCP combine. The BJP-Shiv Sena combine bagged 41 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, leaving Congress with two and the NCP four seats.

This time, the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP are contesting on 24 seats each across the state. Besides NCP, the Congress also has a tie-up with other regional outfits.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.