Amreli Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Amreli Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 26 Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat state. The Lok Sabha election here will be held in a single phase on April 23.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Naranbhai Bhikhabhai Kachhadiya had won the Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 defeating Congress' Virjibhai Thummar.

Naranbhai Kachhadia had secured 53% of votes against Thummar's 34%. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had also contested the Amreli seat in Gujarat and had fielded Vallabh Sukhadiya from the seat. Sukhadiya had got 1.92% of votes.

Gujarat constituencies: All you need to know

At least 19,143 voters, which was 2.37 per cent of total electoral in the constituency had opted NOTA in the election.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Amreli Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.

1 Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Chauhan Ravjibhai Mulabhai Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Paresh Dhanani Indian National Congress 4 Dhapa Dharamshibhai Ramjibhai Vyavastha Parivartan Party 5 R.S. Gosai Independent 6 Chauhan Dayabhai Bhagvanbhai Independent 7 Jerambhai R. Parmar Independent 8 Dayala Shubhashbhai Parabatbhai Independent 9 Nathalal Sukhadiya Independent 10 Mehta Nanalal Kalidas Independent 11 Valodara Vrajlal Jivabhai Independent 12 Himmat Bagda Independent

Kachhadia is a two-time sitting MP from Amreli and had on both occasions, defeated Congress candidate Thummar, who had won from the seat in 2004.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019, Kachhadia has retained the seat on BJP ticket where Congress has fielded Paresh Dhanani from the constituency. 63-year-old Kachhadia is a graduate and agriculturist by profession.

Name of constituency: Amreli

Total electoral in 2014: 1,486,286

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 54.42%

No. of voters polled by winning candidate: 436,715 (53.99%)

No. of voters polled by runner-up candidate: 280,483 (34.68%)

Amreli district name derives its name from the town of Amreli, which is the headquarters of the district. It is believed that during the year 534 AD, Amreli existed as a city place with name Anumanji. After that, the name was Amlik and then Amravati. After independence, the district became the part of 'Bombay State' and a separate district in Gujarat after the bifurcation of Bombay State.

This constituency comprises seven legislative assembly segments. These are — Dhari, Amreli, Lathi, Savarkundala, Rajula, Mahuva and Gariadhar.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.