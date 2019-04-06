Amroha Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Amroha Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The Amroha Lok Sabha Constituency was formed before 1952.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KANWAR SINGH TANWAR Bharatiya Janata Party 2 KUNWAR DANISH ALI Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SACHIN CHOUDHARY Indian National Congress 4 MATLOOB AHMAD Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 RAJPAL SINGH SAINI Jan Shakti Dal 6 AKHTAR Independent 7 NARESH KUMAR Independent 8 RAJPAL SINGH Independent 9 (KUNWAR) ROBIN TYAGI Independent 10 VIKAR AHMAD Independent

The electors in the Amroha Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.