Anand Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Anand Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 26 Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat state. It is also known as the 'Milk Capital' of India and is one of the most prosperous districts of Gujarat. The Lok Sabha election here will be held in a single phase on April 23.

Anand had been a Congress bastion since 1957. BJP first tasted victory on the seat in 1989 with Natubhai Manibhai Patel but lost the seat to Congress just two years later in 1991. In 1999, the party regained the seat with Dipakbhai Patel emerging victorious from here. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP's candidate Dilip Patel defeated Congress' Bharatsinh Solanki in a closely contested fight with a margin of 63,000 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dilip Patel had secured 50.55% of votes against Solanki's 44.02%. Independent candidate Firojbhai Vahora had also contested from the seat and had got 6,689 votes.

At least 19,143 voters, which was 2.37 per cent of total electoral in the constituency had opted NOTA in the election. This year, BJP has fielded Miteshbhai Patel whereas Congress has once again named Bharatbhai Solanki from Anand Lok Sabha constituency.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Anand Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.

1 PATEL MITESH RAMESHBHAI (BAKABHAI) Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BHARATBHAI MADHAVSINH SOLANKI Indian National Congress 4 VANKAR RAMESHBHAI VALJIBHAI Bahujan Samaj Party 5 BHATT ASHISHKUMAR MANOJKUMAR Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh 7 BHATT SUNILKUMAR NARENDRABHAI Right to Recall Party 8 KEYUR PRAVINBHAI PATEL (BAKABHAI) Independent 9 CHAVDA KAUSHIKKUMAR Independent 10 BHARATBHAI SOLANKI Independent 11 SANTOLKUMAR MAHIJIBHAI PATEL (BAKABHAI) Independent 12 HITENDRASINH MOHANSINH PARMAR Independent

Anand district is also popularly known as Charotar. Economy of the Anand is very vibrant which ranges from farming to big scale industries. Major crops includes tobacco and banana. Anand is home to the famous Amul Dairy. Vitthal Udhyog Nagar, very big industrial belt is located on the outskirts of the city.

According to 2011 census, Anand district has a population of 2,090,276, with total males 1,088,253 and total females 1,002,023.

This constituency comprises seven legislative assembly segments. These are — Khambhat, Borsad, Anklav, Umreth, Anand, Petlad and Sojitra.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.

