Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Punjab and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Punjab are being held in single phase on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Anandpur Sahib Constituency came into existence following delimitation in 2008. It covers nine assembly segments – Garhshankar Assembly Constituency, Banga, Nawan Shahr, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar, Chamkaur Sahib, Kharar and S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prem Singh Chandumajra of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – won by getting a margin of over 23 thousand votes. He had defeated Ambika Soni of the Indian National Congress (INC). Chandumajra had secured 347394 votes while Soni got 323697 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 69.50 percent across 1831 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Himmat Singh Shergill of the Aam Aadmi Party and K. S. Makhan of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009, Ravneet Singh of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting over 67 thousand votes against Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema of the of the SAD. While Singh got 404836 seats, Cheema secured 337632 seats.

Other members in the fray were Kewal Krishan of the BSP and Mahan Singh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).