Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Anantapur is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Located in an economically backward region of the state, the Naxal movement has hindered economic growth and prosperity in this parliamentary constituency over the years.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Jagadeesh Devaragudi
|Communist Party of India
|2
|Talari Rangaiah
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
|3
|Juturu Chinna Reddy Pavan Reddy
|Telugu Desam
|4
|K Rajiv Reddy
|Indian National Congress
|5
|Hamsa Devineni
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|6
|Giddama Ranganayakulu
|Vishwa Jana Party
|7
|Padchuri Radha Krishna
|Radical Democrats
|8
|G. Lalitha
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|9
|Viswa Prasad Yadav Sankireddy
|Independent
|10
|M.Venkatesulu
|Pyramid Party of India
|11
|Pothuru Rangaiah
|Independent
|12
|Lingutla Rangaiah
|Independent
|13
|Vadde Kasinath
|Independent
|14
|Somanath Deshmukh
|Independent
In the 2014 Lok Saha election, the voter turnout in Anantapur constituency was 78.87 per cent while the overall state average was 74.47 per cent. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.