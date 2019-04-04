Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Anantapur is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Located in an economically backward region of the state, the Naxal movement has hindered economic growth and prosperity in this parliamentary constituency over the years.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Jagadeesh Devaragudi Communist Party of India 2 Talari Rangaiah Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 3 Juturu Chinna Reddy Pavan Reddy Telugu Desam 4 K Rajiv Reddy Indian National Congress 5 Hamsa Devineni Bharatiya Janata Party 6 Giddama Ranganayakulu Vishwa Jana Party 7 Padchuri Radha Krishna Radical Democrats 8 G. Lalitha SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 9 Viswa Prasad Yadav Sankireddy Independent 10 M.Venkatesulu Pyramid Party of India 11 Pothuru Rangaiah Independent 12 Lingutla Rangaiah Independent 13 Vadde Kasinath Independent 14 Somanath Deshmukh Independent

In the 2014 Lok Saha election, the voter turnout in Anantapur constituency was 78.87 per cent while the overall state average was 74.47 per cent. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

