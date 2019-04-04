हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Anantapur is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Located in an economically backward region of the state, the Naxal movement has hindered economic growth and prosperity in this parliamentary constituency over the years.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Jagadeesh Devaragudi Communist Party of India
2 Talari Rangaiah Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
3 Juturu Chinna Reddy Pavan Reddy Telugu Desam
4 K Rajiv Reddy Indian National Congress
5 Hamsa Devineni Bharatiya Janata Party
6 Giddama Ranganayakulu Vishwa Jana Party
7 Padchuri Radha Krishna Radical Democrats
8 G. Lalitha SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
9 Viswa Prasad Yadav Sankireddy Independent
10 M.Venkatesulu Pyramid Party of India
11 Pothuru Rangaiah Independent
12 Lingutla Rangaiah Independent
13 Vadde Kasinath Independent
14 Somanath Deshmukh Independent

In the 2014 Lok Saha election, the voter turnout in Anantapur constituency was 78.87 per cent while the overall state average was 74.47 per cent. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.
 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019AnantapurAndhra Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Must Watch

PT1M50S

Rahul Gandhi's contest from Wayanad is an insult to Amethi: Smriti Irani