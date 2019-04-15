close

Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

Anantnag is one of 6 Lok Sabha constituencies in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23. Counting of the seats will be held on May 23.

Hasnain Masoodi of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Indian National Congress, Mehbooba Mufti of Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Nisar Ahmad Wani of Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party and Sofi Yousuf of Bharatiya Janata Party are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu & Kashmir.

Due to security regions Anantnag will vote on three days in separate districts -- Anantnag will vote on April 23, Kulgam will vote on April 29 and Shopian alongside Pulwama will vote on May 6. 

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 HASNAIN MASOODI Jammu & Kashmir National Conference
2 GHULAM AHMAD MIR Indian National Congress
3 MEHBOOBA MUFTI Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party
4 NISAR AHMAD WANI Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party
5 SOFI YOUSUF Bharatiya Janata Party
6 SURINDER SINGH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
7 SANJAY KUMAR DHAR Manvadhikar National Party
8 CH. ZAFFAR ALI Jammu & Kashmir People Conference
9 IMTIYAZ AHMAD RATHER Independent
10 RIDWANA SANAM Independent
11 RIYAZ AHMAD BHAT Independent
12 ZUBAIR MASOODI Independent
13 MIRZA SAJAD HUSSAIN BEIGH Independent
14 SHAMS KHWAJA Independent
15 ALI MOHAMMAD WANI Independent
16 GH. MOHD. WANI Independent
17 KYASIR AHMAD SHEIKH Independent
18 MANZOOR AHMAD KHAN Independent

Also read: Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency

Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency covers 16 assembly segments –  Tral, Pampore, Pulwama, Rajpora, Wachi, Shopian, Noorabad, Kulgam, Homshalibug, Anantnag, Devsar, Doru, Kokarnag, Shangas, Bijbehara and Pahalgam. 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Mehbooba Mufti of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party - won by a margin of over 1.86 lakh votes. She had defeated Mirza Mehboob Beg of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference. Mufti had secured 200429 votes while Beg got 135012 votes.

