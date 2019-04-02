Andaman And Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Constituency: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency is the only Parliamentary constituency in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which covers the entire length and breadth of this Union Territory. The electors in this constituency will cast their votes in the first phase of Lok Sabha 2019 election - on April 11.

While political developments in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands do not make the mainland news each time, the contribution of the union territory in the democratic process of choosing the government is as significant as that of any other.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency:-

1 SANJAY MESHACK Aam Aadmi Party 2 KULDEEP RAI SHARMA Indian National Congress 3 K MUTHU Indian National Congress 4 SUDHIR BISWAS Indian National Congress 5 AYAN MANDAL All India Trinamool Congress 6 MINATI BISWAS Independent 7 K KALIMUTHU Independent 8 C G SAJI KUMAR All India Hindustan Congress Party 9 V V KHALID Independent 10 PRAKASH MINJ Bahujan Samaj Party 11 K VENKAT RAM BABU Independent 12 VISHAL JOLLY Bharatiya Janata Party 13 TARANGA KUMAR DHALI Bharatiya Janata Party 14 HENRY Independent 15 GOUR CHANDRA MAJUMDER Independent 16 S SUDERSHAN RAO Independent 17 Y SUNNY Independent 18 PARITOSH KUMAR HALDAR Independent 19 C U RASHEED Independent

Lok Sabha Election 2019: All You Need To Know

Till the 1967 Lok Sabha election, the candidate from this constituency was appointed directly by the country's President. The situation, however, changed after 1967 Lok Sabha election as the voters here were given the right to choose their MP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, this single parliamentary seat was won by BJP's Bishnu Pada Ray. Ray trounced his nearest Congress rival Kuldeep Rai Sharma by nearly eight thousand votes. The overall voter turnout recorded in this election was 70.67 percent.

Ray had defeated Sharma in the 2009 Lok Sabha election too. However, the margin of victory was around 3,000 votes.

The voter turnout figure at the time was 64.61 percent. The denial of ticket to Manoranjan Bhakta – an influential figure here- was blamed as the reason for Congress party's defeat in 2009. Bhakta was instrumental in Congress party's victory here many times but he eventually chose to join hands with Trinamool Congress.

Besides Congress, the CPI(M) is another major political player in this single Lok Sabha constituency.

While most of the population here consists of migrants from the mainland, they have made Andaman and Nicobar Islands their one true home. Most of the population - over 60 percent - resides in rural areas and there is an increasing need to balance their needs and aspirations with the growing strategic significance of the union territory.