Argument between Maneka Gandhi, Mahagathbandhan candidate from Sultanpur caught on camera

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan candidate Sonu Singh on Sunday got into an argument as the sixth phase of voting is underway on the seat.

Maneka alleged that Singh's supporters were threatening voters.

#WATCH: Minor argument between Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan candidate Sonu Singh after Gandhi alleged that Singh's supporters were threatening voters. #LokSabhaElections #Phase6 pic.twitter.com/l2Pn1yCRVO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2019

The two leaders, caught on camera, can be heard arguing and pointing fingers at each other. Maneka can be heard warning her political rival that his "bully-like" behaviour (dabbangai) will not work. However, Singh claimed that he had not done any wrong. Supporters of the 'gathbandhan' candidate can also be heard raising slogans in his support

Speaking to news agency ANI, Maneka claimed that members of the opposition party were threatening people to vote for them. "We were here for the booth inspection and were taking care that there should not be any criminal element at or around the polling booths. One of the persons with Singh is absconding from the prison. These people are threatening and pressuring people before voting. This is not acceptable. Everyone has the right to cast their votes freely and peacefully," Maneka said.

Live TV

However, Sonu denied the allegations and said that he did not need to threaten people as he was sure of winning the election.