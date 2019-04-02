Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency of Arunachal Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Arunachal East is one of two Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh - the other being Arunachal West.

As many as 27 assembly segments make the Arunachal East constituency and it covers the eight districts of Upper Siang, East Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, Changlang and Tirap. There are approximately three lakh thirty thousand electors here.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency of Arunachal Pradesh:

Sr. no Candidate Name Party Name 1 Tapir Gao Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Lowangcha Wanglat Indian National Congress 3 C. C. Singpho Independent 4 Mongol Yomso People's Party of Arunachal 11 Bandey Mili Janata Dal (Secular)

Congress secured a win here in the 2014 Lok Sabha election with Ninong Ering defeating BJP's Tapir Gao by 12,478 votes.

BJP has emerged as the other most prominent party in Arunachal East constituency even if its solitary win here was way back in the 2004 Lok Sabha election when Gao had led from the front.

The constituency will vote on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.