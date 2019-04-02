हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency of Arunachal Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency of Arunachal Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Arunachal East is one of two Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh - the other being Arunachal West.

As many as 27 assembly segments make the Arunachal East constituency and it covers the eight districts of Upper Siang, East Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, Changlang and Tirap. There are approximately three lakh thirty thousand electors here.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency of Arunachal Pradesh:

Sr. no Candidate Name Party Name
1 Tapir Gao Bharatiya Janata Party
2 Lowangcha Wanglat Indian National Congress
3 C. C. Singpho Independent
4 Mongol Yomso People's Party of Arunachal
11 Bandey Mili Janata Dal (Secular)

Congress secured a win here in the 2014 Lok Sabha election with Ninong Ering defeating BJP's Tapir Gao by 12,478 votes.

BJP has emerged as the other most prominent party in Arunachal East constituency even if its solitary win here was way back in the 2004 Lok Sabha election when Gao had led from the front.

The constituency will vote on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencyArunachal East constituency candidates list
Next
Story

Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency of Arunachal Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Must Watch

PT1M30S

Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP will do a Tripura in Odisha and West Bengal, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan