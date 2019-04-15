Attingal Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Attingal Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Kerala and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23. This constituency was formed after delimitation in 2008.

Adv. Adoor Prakash of Indian National Congress, Vipinlal Palode of Bahujan Samaj Party, Sobhasurendran of Bharatiya Janata Party and Dr. A Sampath of Communist Party of India (Marxist) are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Attingal Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Kerala will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Attingal Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Adv. ADOOR PRAKASH Indian National Congress 2 VIPINLAL PALODE Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SOBHASURENDRAN Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Dr. A. SAMPATH Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 AJAMAL ISMAIL SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 6 ATTINGAL AJITH KUMAR Independent 7 ANITHA Independent 8 B DEVADATHAN Independent 9 PRAKASH S KARIKKATTUVILA Independent 10 PRAKASH G VEENA BHAVAN Independent 11 MANOJ M POOVAKKADU Independent 12 MAHEEN THEVARUPARA Independent 13 K.G. MOHANAN Independent 14 K. VIVEKANANDHAN Independent 15 SHAILAJA NAVAIKULAM Independent 16 SATHEESH KUMAR Independent 17 SUNIL SOMAN Independent 18 IRINJAYAM SURESH Independent 19 RAMSAGAR. P Independent

Attingal constituency covers seven assembly segments – Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara and Kattakkada.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, A Sampath of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – won by getting a margin of over 69 thousand votes. He had defeated Adv. Bindhu Krishna of the Indian National Congress. Sampath had secured 392478 votes while Krishna got 323100 votes.