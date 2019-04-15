close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Attingal Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Attingal Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.   

File Photo

Attingal Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Kerala  and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23. This constituency was formed after delimitation in 2008.

Adv. Adoor Prakash of Indian National Congress, Vipinlal Palode of Bahujan Samaj Party, Sobhasurendran of Bharatiya Janata Party and Dr. A Sampath of Communist Party of India (Marxist) are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Attingal Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Kerala will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23. 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Adv. ADOOR PRAKASH Indian National Congress
2 VIPINLAL PALODE Bahujan Samaj Party
3 SOBHASURENDRAN Bharatiya Janata Party
4 Dr. A. SAMPATH Communist Party of India (Marxist)
5 AJAMAL ISMAIL SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
6 ATTINGAL AJITH KUMAR Independent
7 ANITHA Independent
8 B DEVADATHAN Independent
9 PRAKASH S KARIKKATTUVILA Independent
10 PRAKASH G VEENA BHAVAN Independent
11 MANOJ M POOVAKKADU Independent
12 MAHEEN THEVARUPARA Independent
13 K.G. MOHANAN Independent
14 K. VIVEKANANDHAN Independent
15 SHAILAJA NAVAIKULAM Independent
16 SATHEESH KUMAR Independent
17 SUNIL SOMAN Independent
18 IRINJAYAM SURESH Independent
19 RAMSAGAR. P Independent

Attingal constituency covers seven assembly segments –   Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara and Kattakkada.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, A Sampath of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – won by getting a margin of over 69 thousand votes. He had defeated Adv. Bindhu Krishna of the Indian National Congress. Sampath had secured 392478 votes while Krishna got 323100 votes. 

