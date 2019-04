Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Krishna Byregowda Indian National Congress 2 D.V. Sadananda Gowda Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Syed Hydri Babloo Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Abdul Azeez Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party 5 Thimmaraj Gowda (Shenganadu) Independent 6 Amirtha Jai Kumar Essac Yesaiah Karnataka Karmikara Paksha 7 Ahmed Khan Bahujan Maha Party 8 Kumar L. Bharatiya Prajagala Kalyana Paksha 9 Krishna Murthy V . Right to Recall Party 10 Sun Star D.Jairam Gareeb Aadmi Party 11 N. Narayana Swamy Navakoti Jai Vijaya Bharathi Party 12 VENU M. Independent 13 Santhosh M. Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 14 Abdul Karim Hashimpeer Desai Independent 15 Abdul Basheer Independent 16 Umesh Babu Pillegowda Independent 17 Krishnaiah Independent 18 K.N. Jagadesh Kumar Independent 19 Tulasappa K Dasar Independent 20 L. Nagaraj Independent 21 Parameshwar Gowda Independent 22 Prasanna Kumar Iyengar Independent 23 Dr. Vinay Surya Manivan Independent 24 Dr. Meer Layaq Hussain Independent 25 C. RAVI KUMAR Independent 26 Vinay Kumar V.Nayak Independent 27 V. Venkataraju Independent 28 Venkatesa Setty Independent 29 Shiva Manjesh K.S. Independent 30 Sumatha K.S. Independent 31 N.Hanume Gowda Independent 32 Thimmaraj Gowda Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, D. V. Sadananda Gowda of the Bharatiya Janata Party – roared to victory by winning by a margin of over 2.29 lakh votes. He had defeated C. Narayanaswamy of the Indian National Congress. Gowda had secured 718326 votes while Narayanaswamy got 488562 votes.