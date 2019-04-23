Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. This constituency is in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal and is centred on Bangaon.

The polling number of this constituency is 14 and it is not reserved for any category. This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

The Bangaon Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Kalyani, Haringhata, Bagda, Bangaon Uttar, Bangaon Dakshin, Gaighata and Swarupnagar.

Kapil Krishna Thakur of ruling Trinamool Congress is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Kapil Krishna Thakur won the seat by getting 551,213 votes. He defeated Debesh Das of CPI(M) who had recorded 404,612 votes. BJP candidate KD Biswas had secured 244,783 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool has fielded Mamata Thakur from the seat. She will be contesting against CPI(M)'s Alakesh Das and BJP's Shantanu Thakur on the seat. Congress has fielded Sourav Prasad from the seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase.