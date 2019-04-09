The Bardoli parliamentary constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. Bardoli is one of the richest producers of sugar in the country. As approved in the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Constituencies Order of 2008, the parliamentary constituency of Bardoli came into existence in 2008.

It first held elections in 2009 and its first Member of Parliament was Tushar Amarsinh Chaudhary of Congress party.

The current sitting member of parliament of Bardoli constituency is Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava of BJP.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Congress' Tushar Amarsinh Chaudhary had secured with 47.86% votes against BJP's Riteshkumar Vasava, who had got 40.77% votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP's Parbhubhai Vasava won the seat beating Tushar Amarsinh Chaudhary with a margin of 123,884 votes.

Prabhubhai Vasava has retained the seat on BJP ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha election while Congress has named Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai Chaudhari as its candidate from the seat.

Take a look at the candidates contesting on the seat:

Bhartiya Tribal Party: Uttambhai Somabhai Vasava

BJP: Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava

Congress: Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai Chaudhari

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party: Kaushikbhai Virendrabhai Gamit

BSP: Dineshbhai Gulabbhai Chaudhari

Bahujan Republican Socialist Party: Mohanbhai Babubhai Gamit

Svatantra Bharat Satyagrah Party: Sureshbhai Babubhai Gamit

Apart from these, Fatesingbhai Vahriyabhai Vasava, Pragneshbhai Ratilal Chaudhari, Arvindbhai Bhanabhai Rathod, Sureshbhai Motiyabhai Chaudhari, Umedbhai Bhimsingbhai Gamit and Semanbhai Kevjibhai Vasava are contesting as Independents from the seat.

Presently, Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven legislative assembly segments. These are — Mangrol, Mandvi, Kamrej, Bardoli, Mahuva, Vyara and Nizar.

