Bhagalpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bhagalpur is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AJAY KUMAR MANDAL Janata Dal (United) 2 MOHAMMAD ASHIQ IBRAHIMI Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SHAILESH KUMAR Rashtriya Janata Dal 4 DEEPAK KUMAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 5 SATYENDRA KUMAR Aam Aadmi Party 6 SUSHIL KUMAR DAS Bhartiya Dalit Party 7 ABHISHEK PRIYADARSHI Independent 8 NURULLAH Independent 9 SUNIL KUMAR Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Shailesh Kumar a.k.a Bulo Mandal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -won by a margin of just over 10 thousand votes.