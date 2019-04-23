Bharatpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bharatpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

Abhijeet Kumar Jatav of Indian National Congress, Ranjeeta Koli of Bharatiya Janata Party and Suraj Pradhan Jatav of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ABHIJEET KUMAR JATAV Indian National Congress 2 RANJEETA KOLI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SURAJ PRADHAN JATAV Bahujan Samaj Party 4 MANGAL RAM GODRA Ambedkarite Party of India 5 GHANSHYAM SINGH YADAV Independent 6 TEJVEER SINGH Independent 7 PURUSHOTTAM BABA Independent 8 SUNIL Independent

Bharatpur constituency covers eight assembly segments – Kaman, Nagar, Deeg-Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir, Kathumar and Bayana-Rupwas.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bahadur Singh Koli of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a huge margin of over 2.45 lakh votes. He had defeated Dr.Suresh Jatav of the Indian National Congress (INC). Koli had secured 579825 votes while Jatav got 334357 votes.