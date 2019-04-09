हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Bharuch Lok Sabha Constituency

Bharuch Lok Sabha Constituency
File photo

Bharuch is one of the 26 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Gujarat. The Lok Sabha election here will be held in a single phase on April 23. The seat has been a BJP bastion since 1989. 

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was elected from the seat for three consecutive terms, in 1977, 1980 and 1984.

BJP's Mansukhbhai Vasava is a four-time sitting MP from Bharuch, which is an industrial district of Gujarat.

Mansukhbhai Vasava (BJP): 5,48,902 (51.77%)
Jayeshbhai Patel (Congress): 3,95,629 (37.32%)
Anilkumar Bhagat (JD-U): 49,289 (4.65%)
Total electoral in 2014: 1417548
Total voters: 1061060
Poll percentage in 2014: 74.85%

Mansukhbhai Vasava will be contesting for the fifth term from Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming election against Congress candidate Sherkhan Pathan.

The legislative assembly segments under Bharuch constituency are — Karjan, Dediapada, Jambusar, Vagra, Jhagadiya, Bharuch and Ankleshwar. 
 

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Gujarat Lok Sabha constituencyBharuch Lok Sabha constituency
