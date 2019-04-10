Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bharuch is one of the 26 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Gujarat. The Lok Sabha election here will be held in a single phase on April 23. The seat has been a BJP bastion since 1989.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was elected from the seat for three consecutive terms, in 1977, 1980 and 1984.

BJP's Mansukhbhai Vasava is a four-time sitting MP from Bharuch, which is an industrial district of Gujarat. In 1998, after the death of sitting Bharuch MP Chandubhai Deshmukh, Mansukhbhai was first elected on the seat in a byelection. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he won the seat defeating Congress' Jayeshbhai Patel by a margin of 153,273 votes.

Mansukhbhai will be contesting for the fifth term from Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming election against Congress candidate Sherkhan Pathan.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.

1 Mansukhbhai Vasava Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Vasava Rajeshbhai Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Sherkhan Pathan Indian National Congress 4 Chhotubhai Vasava Bhartiya Tribal Party 5 Pathan Salimkhan Sanyukt Vikas Party 6 Vashi Narendrasinh Yuva Jan Jagriti Party 7 Sabbirbhai Patel Apna Desh Party 8 Sukhdev Vasava Bahujan Mukti Party 9 Ashokchandra Parmar Independent 10 Jitendra Parmar Independent 11 Patel Imran Independent 12 Mukhtiyar Shaikh Independent 13 Vasava Navinbhai Independent 14 Vikramsinh Gohil Independent 15 Sapa Rafikbhai Independent 16 Sindha Kiritsinh Independent 17 Solanki Rajeshbhai Independent

The legislative assembly segments under Bharuch constituency are — Karjan, Dediapada, Jambusar, Vagra, Jhagadiya, Bharuch and Ankleshwar.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.